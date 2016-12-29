OvercastNow
21
Thursday December 29th, 2016

Posted at 9:53am

City News
Windsor Police are looking for someone who may have lost an envelope containing a significant quantity of cash.

Police say it was turned into them after a woman found it in the Chapters parking lot at Devonshire Mall on December 22nd.

Investigators haven’t been able to find the owner, and police say that as of today, there has been no report of money being lost.

If you lost a quantity of cash, you are asked contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4305.

The owner will have to identify the envelope and quantity of cash inside.

