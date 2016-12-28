Windsor Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed an accident around 8:20am on Christmas Day.

Police say that a male was driving a 2009 grey Ford pickup collided with a tree in the 2700 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

He was later pronounced deceased at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Any witnesses to the accident or to the vehicle before the collision are asked to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Office at 519-255-6700 extension 4211 or extension 4230.