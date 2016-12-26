

Police in Leamington are investigating a break and enter in the town.

Police say it happened around 2pm on December 26th on Satinwood Crescent.

They say that a male reportedly forced his way into a home and assaulted a female before fleeing the residence, possibly on a bicycle.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’8”, in his late twenties to early thirties with a thin build. He spoke with an accent and was dressed in black, wearing a black toque and aviator sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-326-2544 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.