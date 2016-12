OPP are investigating a break and enter at the Cottam Cold Storage and Meat Market in the 100 block of Essex County Road 34 East.

Police say that sometime overnight between December 29th and December 30th, suspect(s) gained access to the business and removed a quantity of meat products.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).