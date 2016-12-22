OPP are looking to identify this vehicle they say was involved in a fatal hit and run on December 6th at 10:40pm on the Highway 401 near its intersection with the Lambton Street/Grand Marais Road West.

Police say that a 44-year-old Windsor male fell from the Lambton Street overpass, landing in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 and was subsequently struck by a passing motorist.

They say that the vehicle is believed to be a newer model black Jeep Cherokee or similar.

The photo of the vehicle was obtained from a Ministry of Transportation Ontario camera near the collision scene.

OPP urge that the driver or owner of this vehicle contact them immediately as “they are well aware that they were involved in this collision and it’s only a matter of time before investigators locate the vehicle that failed to remain at the scene of this pedestrian fatality.”

The OPP are also reaching out to area mechanical and auto body shops in the event this vehicle was taken in for repair.

OPP are asking anyone who has information regarding the identity of this vehicle or any information relating to the collision to contact the Essex County OPP detachment at 519-723-2491.