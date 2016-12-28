The new pool built at the WFCU Centre is expected to cost the city approximately $627,000 to operate in 2017.

The pool was constructed as part of the FINA Championships as a warm-up pool, and will now be made available for community use.

The staffing requirements include a full-time Recreation Assistant for Aquatics and one full-time caretaker. The balance of the staffing requirement is made up of temporary, part-time recreation staff including lifeguards, instructors, and desk staff. The temporary staff is scheduled according to programming hours.

Major costs include $343,946 in full and part-time wages, $144,083 in hydro and $41,417 in associated maintenance, parts and supplies costs. Other costs will include advertising, phone service and computer maintenance.