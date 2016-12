Someone in the Windsor area is a $100,000 richer.

The OLG says that one winning ticket from the Friday, December 30th, 2016 Lotto MAX Encore Draw draw had a winner in our area.

The Lotto MAX draw on Friday, January 6th, 2017 will offer an estimated $60 million jackpot plus an estimated 40 MAXMILLIONS prizes of $1 million each.