A Leamington man is dead after a single vehicle accident Thursday evening.

OPP say it happened around 6:10pm on Essex County Road 31 between Road 3 east and Highway 3 in Kingsville.

A passing motorist found a black Dodge pickup truck in the ditch and the lone male occupant appeared to be unconscious.

Windsor Essex Emergency Medical Services and Kingsville Fire Department attended to the driver.

The 53-year-old Leamington man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of next of kin.