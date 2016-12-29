FREEDOM Mobile is hosting a job fair for their Windsor Call Centre on Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 for full-time Customer Care Agents both bilingual and English.

The job involves assessing customers’ needs to assist them in resolving their issues, entering customer data into company systems, and working with customers to resolve their issues.

FREEDOM Mobile says they offer competitive compensation and benefits, performance-based bonuses, a group benefits plan, a promote-from-within policy, a recognition program, and an employee phone program.

The job fair takes place at the Holiday Inn in Downtown Windsor from 10am to 5pm.