This year’s 21st annual Hockey for Hospice tournament raised $301,258.68 and set a tournament record of 132 participating teams.

Originally conceived as a skate-a-thon by tournament founder, Tim Beaulieu, Hockey for Hospice has grown each year.

This year’s edition took place December 27th to 29th an included a schedule of 277 games being played at four different arenas. Divisions include OMHA Tyke, Novice, Atom, PeeWee, and Bantam and OWHA Atom, PeeWee, and Bantam.

Teams from across Windsor and Essex County, as well as teams from Tilbury and Mooretown, saw on-ice action for a good cause. All players who participated in the tournament raised pledges for The Hospice.

“The kids who play in this tournament always go above and beyond,” said Fr. Matthew Durham, Director of Community Engagement and Advancement at the Hospice. “The effort they put into collecting pledge money and how eager they are to learn about The Hospice and where their pledges are going is just astounding.”

Over the past 20 years, these hockey-playing Hospice heroes have raised over $2.6 million.