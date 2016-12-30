Now that the Christmas holidays are nearing an end, many will be taking down their decorations.

If you have a real tree, each local municipality has a different way to dispose of it.

Each ask that trees are free of decorations, bulbs, tinsel, and lights prior to collection.

Windsor:

A Christmas tree and yard waste collection will be provided during the weeks of January 9th and January 16th, 2017 .You are asked to refer to your collection calendar.

Tecumseh:

Collection will begin Monday, January 16th , 2017. Put your tree out on your scheduled day of garbage pick up.

Amherstburg:

Two special Christmas tree collection days are planned for Monday, January 9th and Monday, January 16th for the entire town. Place your tree at the curb on either day.

Leamington:

Christmas tree collection will be held on Wednesday, January 4th and Thursday, January 5th, 2017. Residents are asked to place their tree at the end of their driveway no later than 7am.

Lakeshore:

Christmas Trees can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

Comber Community Centre

Centennial Park

Leffler Park

Fire Station #2

Woodslee Memorial Park

304 Rourke Line Road

LaSalle:

Christmas Trees are to be doped off at one of the following locations:

River Canard Park (Malden Road)

Gil Maure Park (Front Road)

Optimist Park (Victory Street)

Heritage Park (Heritage Drive)

Vince Marcotte Park (LaSalle Street and Normandy Road)

Public Works Building (Judy Recker Drive, near the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex)

Essex:

Residents may drop off live Christmas trees at one of the designated municipal locations until January 30th:

Co-An Park Parking Lot (11071 Concession 11, McGregor Centre)

Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre (243 McAffee Street, Harrow Centre)

Kinsmen Field House Parking Lot (120 Fairview Avenue West, Essex Centre)