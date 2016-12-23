Windsor area Tim Hortons’ have partnered with city and county departments to once again to offer free public skating during the Christmas break.
WINDSOR:
Forest Glade Arena
Friday, December 23rd
7:45pm to 9:35pm
South Windsor Arena
Tuesday, December 27th
1:15pm to 3:05pm
AMHERSTBURG:
Libro Credit Union Centre
Friday, December 30th
1:30pm to 3:30pm
Friday, January 6th
1:30pm to 3:30pm
KINGSVILLE:
Kingsville Arena
Wednesday, December 28th
1:30pm to 2:50pm
Wednesday, January 4th
1:30pm to 2:50pm
LASALLE:
Vollmer Complex
Friday, December 30th
2pm to 3pm
Thursday, January 5th
2pm to 3pm
LEAMINGTON:
Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex
Thursday, December 29th
1pm to 2:30pm
Wednesday, January 4th
1pm to 2:30pm
TECUMSEH:
Tecumseh Arena
Friday, December 30th
11am to 1pm
Saturday, December 31st
11am to 1pm 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
LAKESHORE:
Atlas Tube Centre
Monday, December 26th
10am to 11:30am
Saturday, December 31st
10am to 11:30am
HARROW:
Harrow & Colchester Community Arena
Tuesday, December 27th
2pm to 3:30pm
Wednesday, December 28th
2pm to 3:30pm
Thursday, December 29th
2pm to 3:30pm
Friday, December 30th
3:30pm to 5pm
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously