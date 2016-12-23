Windsor area Tim Hortons’ have partnered with city and county departments to once again to offer free public skating during the Christmas break.

WINDSOR:

Forest Glade Arena

Friday, December 23rd

7:45pm to 9:35pm

South Windsor Arena

Tuesday, December 27th

1:15pm to 3:05pm

AMHERSTBURG:

Libro Credit Union Centre

Friday, December 30th

1:30pm to 3:30pm

Friday, January 6th

1:30pm to 3:30pm

KINGSVILLE:

Kingsville Arena

Wednesday, December 28th

1:30pm to 2:50pm

Wednesday, January 4th

1:30pm to 2:50pm

LASALLE:

Vollmer Complex

Friday, December 30th

2pm to 3pm

Thursday, January 5th

2pm to 3pm

LEAMINGTON:

Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex

Thursday, December 29th

1pm to 2:30pm

Wednesday, January 4th

1pm to 2:30pm

TECUMSEH:

Tecumseh Arena

Friday, December 30th

11am to 1pm

Saturday, December 31st

11am to 1pm

LAKESHORE:

Atlas Tube Centre

Monday, December 26th

10am to 11:30am

Saturday, December 31st

10am to 11:30am

HARROW:

Harrow & Colchester Community Arena

Tuesday, December 27th

2pm to 3:30pm

Wednesday, December 28th

2pm to 3:30pm

Thursday, December 29th

2pm to 3:30pm

Friday, December 30th

3:30pm to 5pm