OvercastNow
2 °C
36 °F
OvercastSat
2 °C
36 °F		OvercastSun
1 °C
34 °F		RainMon
12 °C
53 °F
20
Send Us A News Tip

Friday December 23rd, 2016

Posted at 1:00pm

Christmas
Print Friendly

Windsor area Tim Hortons’ have partnered with city and county departments to once again to offer free public skating during the Christmas break.

WINDSOR:
Forest Glade Arena
Friday, December 23rd
7:45pm to 9:35pm

South Windsor Arena
Tuesday, December 27th
1:15pm to 3:05pm

AMHERSTBURG:
Libro Credit Union Centre
Friday, December 30th
1:30pm to 3:30pm

Friday, January 6th
1:30pm to 3:30pm

KINGSVILLE:
Kingsville Arena
Wednesday, December 28th
1:30pm to 2:50pm

Wednesday, January 4th
1:30pm to 2:50pm

LASALLE:
Vollmer Complex
Friday, December 30th
2pm to 3pm

Thursday, January 5th
2pm to 3pm

LEAMINGTON:
Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex
Thursday, December 29th
1pm to 2:30pm

Wednesday, January 4th
1pm to 2:30pm

TECUMSEH:
Tecumseh Arena
Friday, December 30th
11am to 1pm

Saturday, December 31st
11am to 1pm 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

LAKESHORE:
Atlas Tube Centre
Monday, December 26th
10am to 11:30am

Saturday, December 31st
10am to 11:30am

HARROW:
Harrow & Colchester Community Arena
Tuesday, December 27th
2pm to 3:30pm

Wednesday, December 28th
2pm to 3:30pm

Thursday, December 29th
2pm to 3:30pm

Friday, December 30th
3:30pm to 5pm

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.