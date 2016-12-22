The City of Windsor has suspended the hard-sided container requirement from December 26th to January 7th, 2016 to accommodate extra waste over the holidays.

This means residents may place additional holiday garbage in plastic garbage bags that are no heavier than 20kgs/44lbs alongside their garbage containers.

This does not include furniture, appliances, electronics, loose material or household chemical waste.

Residents are reminded not to place garbage bags on top of their garbage pails. The City will be collecting “extra” bags in recognition of the additional garbage produced during the holidays.

The hard-sided container requirement will once again become effective January 8th, 2017.

Residents are encouraged to recycle all wrapping paper and boxes. Paper bags and boxes can be used for any recycling that does not fit in the red box.