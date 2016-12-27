The City of Windsor is already thinking summer and is now taking applications for its Summer Student Lottery Program for 2017.

The program provides eligible post secondary students the opportunity to gain work experience in various city departments such as Parks & Recreation and Public Works.

To be eligible for the Summer Student Lottery Program, an applicant must be a minimum of 17 years of age by May 1st of the hiring year, must be a post-secondary student attending an accredited University or Community College or an Ontario Ministry of Education equivalent.

They must be attending school on a full-time basis at the time of application. Full-time attendance at school is defined as 4 or more courses per semester and must complete the Winter semester on a full-time basis and be returning to full-time attendance in September of the hiring year. Applicants must be available to work all shifts beginning the first day after final exams (late April or early May), they must be legally entitled to work in Canada and have a valid Ontario class “G” or “G2” Driver’s License.

All applicants must be able to work exposed to all types of weather conditions, such as sun, rain, heat and cold. They must also be able to tolerate exposure to noxious weeds, garbage, litter, debris and dust, chemicals or be able to work in an office environment. Most positions require you to perform physical work involving heavy lifting, shovelling and digging, repetitive sweeping and walking, operating heavy equipment and vehicles as required.

Students are typically hired to work under the Summer Student Lottery Program beginning in late April and will not be employed beyond September 30th.

You can find more information and a form to apply at this link here.

Once students fill out an application online, it is placed into a lottery where a secure computer program selects the students at random.

Applications must be completed and submitted online only by no later than 4:30pm on January 27th, 2017.