The City of Windsor is looking to establish an ongoing budget to ensure that the Sculpture Park and other public art pieces are maintained into the future.

City administration is requesting $55,000 to establish an operating budget for the maintenance and hiring of seasonal workers to ensure the Sculpture Park and other public art pieces are maintained to current industry standards.

The funding will go towards the regular painting of sculptures to established specifications, repairing of weld joints, plumbing repairs to ensure water features are functioning properly, and signage.

Administration says that regular maintenance is necessary because pollution, moisture, ultraviolet rays, and a variety of other factors are constantly impacting the sculptures.

The city’s current sculpture collection is valued at over $4,000,000.

City Council will make the final decision at their budget meeting on January 23rd.