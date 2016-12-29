The 2017 proposed City Of Windsor budget includes a dedicated employee to focus on the maintenance associated with the Bert Weeks Memorial Garden on the city’s riverfront.

The Bert Weeks Memorial Garden was opened in 2005, but over the years garden beds were reduced as city staff could not provide the level of service needed to maintain them.

In 2014, city council directed the Parks Department to return the garden to its original state and to do so provided $107,000 in capital funds. In both 2015 and 2016, $65,500 was funded for labour and material as part of the 2014 capital budget for riverfront initiatives. These one-time funds have now been depleted.

To maintain the gardens to their expected state, the department is requesting a horticulturist employee to be added to the horticulture complement for an estimated cost of $55,000 plus benefits and an operating budget increase of $25,500 for annual plant material and maintenance.

Although the primary responsibility of this employee will be the Bert Weeks Memorial Garden, this person will be available to assist with other horticulture needs in the surrounding area such as the Riverfront, City Hall area and the Family Aquatic Complex.

City Council will make the final decision at their budget meeting on January 23rd.