Heading into Christmas, Environment Canada says not to expect much snow or cold weather this year as generally mild air is expected to prevail for our region over the holidays.

Friday will be cloudy with rain in the evening. You can expect a daytime high of 3°C.

Christmas Eve Saturday will be cloudy with a high of 2°C.

Christmas Day Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 2°C. Showers are expected to move onto the area in the evening.

On Boxing Day Monday we can expect lots of rain with a warm high of 11°C.

For travellers over the coming days, two main weather systems are expected in other parts on Ontario.

The first is Friday night into early Saturday when a fairly moist disturbance originating in southern California will gallop towards Southern Ontario.

A few hours of snow will likely leave a blanket of fresh snow for many parts of Southern Ontario by Saturday morning, with 5 to possibly 10 centimetres over the higher terrain of the Dundalk Highlands, and less elsewhere.

While Christmas Day will be quiet weather-wise, a Colorado storm is slated to head towards Northern Ontario for Boxing Day. This will usher in rain and near record mild temperatures on Monday. It will likely start as some freezing rain for areas well north of Lake Ontario into Central Ontario as well as Eastern Ontario. Freezing rain warnings may be required as the event approaches.