City of Windsor offices will be closed on Monday, December 26th and Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 and on Monday, January 2nd, 2017.

The next City Council meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9th, 2017 in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The 311 Call Centre will have reduced hours from 7am to 4:30pm on Friday, December 23rd, and Friday, December 30th, 2016. The Call Centre will be closed on December 26th and 27th, 2016 and January 2nd, 2017.

There will be no residential collection services on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day. Residential collection services will be delayed after these holidays. Night commercial collection will not change.

There will be no parking enforcement and the ticket payment office will be closed on December 25th, 26th and 27th, 2016, as well as January 1st and 2nd, 2017.