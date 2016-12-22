Essex Power Corporation made several donations to food banks in, Tecumseh, Amherstburg, Leamington and LaSalle on Thursday.

Donations included $1,455 each to the Tecumseh Goodfellows and to the St. Andrew’s LaSalle Community Food Bank, $1,000 each to the Amherstburg Food & Fellowship Mission, and to the Leamington & District Ministerial Food Bank, for a combined total of $4,910.

“Thanks to the contributions by Essex Power and their employees, The Tecumseh Goodfellows, as well as the other local food banks will be able to help those within our communities who require a little support not only during the holiday season, but throughout the year” said Sean McNamara, Vice President of the Tecumseh Goodfellows. Ray Tracey, President and CEO of Essex Power Corporation said, “Essex Power is committed to being a good corporate citizen and we are proud to see theses donations stay in our local community.”