

The EMS Team Ontario has been working hard to give back to their community this holiday season.

Team Captain Chris Kirwan, team veteran Lance Huver along with the team’s newest members, Mike Filiault and Shawn May have been volunteering their time and efforts for a number of charities over the past few weeks.

“Our community has continued to support us, both as Essex-Windsor EMS paramedics as well as in our journey to winning gold this past spring in the Czech Republic” said Kirwan. “We are very fortunate to work in an occupation that allows us to give back to our community, and this holiday we wanted to express our thanks and do what we can to support others. This experience has been very rewarding”.

The team has donated their time by participating in the annual Goodfellows Newspaper drive as well as the Goodfellows “bag it” grocery bagging drive. The team has also sponsored a family through the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society in the hopes of brightening the spirits of a family in need. The team has also participated in a number of food and toy drives and they also has plans to donate their time at the Downtown Mission over the holidays.