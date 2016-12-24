windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
News
Accidents
Arts
Border Road
Business
City News
Construction
County News
Crime
Events Coming Up
Features
Fires
Health
Photo Of The Day
Sports
Weekly Top Newsmakers
Events
All Events
Types Of Events
Arts
Charity
Community
Crafts
Festivals
Film
Food
Health
Music
New Years
Professional
Sports
Theatre
Submit Your Event Form
Event Correction Form
City Guide
Advertise
News Tips
Now
2 °C
36 °F
Sat
2 °C
36 °F
Sun
1 °C
34 °F
Mon
12 °C
53 °F
Send Us A News Tip
Home
Features >
Photo Of The Day
Christmas Eve Photo Of The Day – Saturday December 24th, 2016
Saturday December 24th, 2016
Posted at 8:57am
Photo Of The Day
Christmas wreath by Arlene Douglas
Do You Like This Article?
Comment With Facebook
ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our
Comment Policy
.
Or Comment Anonymously
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.
Trending
Leamington Man Killed In Crash
Windsor Man Arrested After Homeowner Startled During Break And Enter
OPP Looking For This Vehicle After Fatal Hit And Run
Local Family Receives Peace Of Mind After A Devastating House Fire
OPP Give Back During RIDE Program
City Suspends Hard-Sided Container Requirement For The Holidays
Free Public Skating Over The Holidays
UPDATED: Christmas Weather
Editor's Picks
Local Family Receives Peace Of Mind After A Devastating House Fire
YOUR PHOTOS: Festive Christmas Houses
Free Public Skating Over The Holidays
YOUR PHOTOS: Show Us Your Christmas Trees Volume III
YOUR PHOTOS: Show Us Your Christmas Trees Volume II
YOUR PHOTOS: Show Us Your Christmas Trees Volume I
Christmas Visual: The Town Of Leamington
PHOTOS: Willistead Manor Holiday Tours Show Off Christmas Decor
-Facebook-
-Twitter-
Follow @windsoriteDOTca
-Instagram-
-Breaking News Alerts-
Enter your email address to get breaking news alerts!
-Daily News Digest-
Contribute:
Send In A News Tip
/
Contact Us
/
Submit an Event
/
Write An Article
/
Join Our Flickr Pool
/
Tweet Us @windsoriteDOTca
General
About Us
Events
News Tips
More Info
Comment Policy
Contact Us
Our Staff
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Your Business
Advertise
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Flickr
YouTube
News Tips
Copyright 2010 - 2016 windsoriteDOTca inc. All rights reserved.
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously