Friday December 30th, 2016

Posted at 12:29pm

Crime
The Canada Border Services Agency is sending out a reminder to drivers that they are responsible for all contents within a vehicle, whether it is theirs, borrowed or rented.

On November 25th, a father and daughter were crossing into Windsor at the tunnel to visit family.

The father was driving the car owned by his daughter’s boyfriend. During the examination of that vehicle, an undeclared handgun was found in the glove compartment. The handgun was loaded with a prohibited 13 round magazine.

Both the father and daughter were arrested. The female stated that the vehicle belonged to her boyfriend and that neither of them was aware of the weapon.

No criminal charges were laid against the pair,but a $1,500 penalty was placed against the vehicle and the firearm was seized with no terms of release.

