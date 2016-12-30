Watching what you eat will become a bit easier starting in the new year.

Starting January 1st, Ontario will be the first province in Canada to require food service providers with 20 or more locations in the province, including restaurants, coffee shops, convenience stores, grocery stores and movie theatres to include the number of calories for each food and beverage item on their menus, labels or tags.

“By requiring restaurants and other food service chains to post calorie information publicly, we are helping people in Ontario make informed, healthy decisions for themselves and their families,” said Dr. Eric Hoskins, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care.