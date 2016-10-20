Hello time traveller!



As the strike by 370 custodians, maintenance workers, secretaries, campus ministers, and information technology employees at the Catholic School board continues, frustrated students are taking to Twitter to show how they feel using the hashtag #NOTbusinessasusual.

I dont go to school to be babysat in a caf with 200 other students for 5 out of the 6 hours that Im at school #NOTbusinessasusual @WECDSB — mar 🦋 (@maria_roye) October 19, 2016

#NOTbusinessasusual because the best buddies halloween event is now cancelled for the first year ever. THEY do not deserve this. @WECDSB — kat (@katbahn) October 19, 2016

#NOTbusinessasusual because the school board is sneaking in cleaning services during the night instead of letting our own janitors come back — Eillish (@eyelassh) October 20, 2016

#NOTbusinessasusual because our life skills students are left without EAs to help them in the mornings. Routine is important for these kids — Katie Butler✨ (@katiebutler37) October 19, 2016

#NOTbusinessasusual because I go to school to learn, not sit in the caf and be watched by teachers! @WECDSB — Angelina (@Andymoro21) October 19, 2016

The fact of the matter is, janitors, campus ministry and secretaries are essential to our school community. #NOTbusinessasusual @WECDSB — Eillish (@eyelassh) October 19, 2016

#NOTbusinessasusual because our blood drive, an event for those in need of our help, has been cancelled @WECDSB — haley (@hhaleymiller_) October 19, 2016