Thursday October 20th, 2016

Posted at 5:10pm

City News
Hello time traveller!

This article is 507 days old.

The information listed below is likely outdated and has been preserved for achival purposes.

As the strike by 370 custodians, maintenance workers, secretaries, campus ministers, and information technology employees at the Catholic School board continues, frustrated students are taking to Twitter to show how they feel using the hashtag #NOTbusinessasusual.

Here is a look at what some are saying:

