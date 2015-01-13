Hello time traveller!



This article is 1153 days old.



The information listed below is likely outdated and has been preserved for achival purposes.

Windsor Police arrested a 31-year-old man in relation to a break and enter back in December and have recovered a unique keepsake they believe was stolen.

On Thursday December 18th police began an investigation into a break and enter at an apartment building located in the 500 block of Riverside Drive West. Video surveillance captured on Wednesday December 17th showed a male suspect forcing open the front door of the building. While in the building he stole a parcel in the lobby, opened up residents’ mail, and entered two vehicles that were parked in the basement. Police say several items were taken in the incident.

The suspect was identified by police and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Monday January 12th police located the male in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue and arrested him without incident. Upon searching the male, a United States Marine Corps medal was located in his possession which police say is believed to have been stolen.

Jeffrey Fletcher, 31, was charged with Break and Enter, Possess B&E Tools, and 2 counts of Theft of Mail.

If anyone can identify the medal in the picture above and the unique details of the reverse side, you’re asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).