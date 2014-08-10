Hello time traveller!



This article is 1309 days old.



The information listed below is likely outdated and has been preserved for achival purposes.

A mechanical failure has caused Pelee Island to be without power for much of the day, Sunday.

The island lost power in the middle of the night and crews hoped to restore it by 4am.

By 9am, generators had been set up to provide power for some island residents, and Hydro One set up a second generator this afternoon to restore power to much of the island.

Hydro One crews determined that a mechanical failure on an underwater power line leading to the island appears to be causing the outage.

Crews will begin repairing the cable on Monday.