A portion of Matchette Road between Chappus Street and E.C. Row Expressway will be closed beginning starting Monday at 7am until Friday May 3rd at approximately 7pm.

This temporary closure is necessary for installation of a watermain.

During this closure, no official detour route will be in effect.